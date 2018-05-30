More dogs adopted but black dogs still shunned

Mr Ambrose Lim and his wife, Ms Fransisca Fortunata, with their adopted mongrel, Leia.

Information technology administrator Ambrose Lim, 29, took an unwelcome guest to his grandmother's place during Chinese New Year in February.

"There were comments about colour and size," said Mr Lim. "People asked us to consider a smaller, better-looking dog."

They were referring to Leia, a black mongrel Mr Lim and his wife, Ms Fransisca Fortunata, 27, were thinking of adopting.

They went ahead with the adoption, making Leia one of about 80 dogs to be adopted so far this year as part of a national dog rehoming initiative.

The increasingly popular Project Adore is aimed at rehoming mongrels and former sniffer dogs into Housing Board flats.

Statistics from the National Development Ministry show that more than 800 dogs have found new homes since the project was formalised in 2014.

Last year, 232 dogs were rehomed, up from 228 in 2016 and 161 in 2015. But animal welfare groups said a type of dog is often overlooked for adoption.

Kindergarten teacher Valerie Chua, 26, who has fostered 28 dogs over the past six years under Save Our Street Dogs, said: "Adopters do not want black dogs, especially those with whites on their paws because it reminds them of how white socks are put on the dead as part of Chinese customs."

Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said: "Black animals are more difficult to rehome."

The "Black Dog Syndrome" is not unique to Asia.

Experts in Britain, quoted in a BBC report last October, noticed that black dogs were harder to rehome because of superstitions.

Infant educarer Sindhu Raja Kannu, 31, adopted a black mongrel from Exclusively Mongrels,alocal rehoming group, last October.

"My fiance and I were looking for a black dog because we know they are harder to rehome... And we like the more rugged look."

Ms Sindhu, who saw the adoption call on Facebook , said: "Why shop when there are plenty of dogs out there waiting for the right family to adopt them?"

Mr Lim has not regretted the decision to adopt Leia.

"I felt a kind of an affinity with her. Now she is part of our family, and my wife and I regularly bond over how we can best take care of her," he said.

