More employers offering jobs to former offenders during pandemic

Esther is grateful to have a steady job. Her colleagues at People Bee Hoon Factory have said that she is very helpful.

She was sentenced to five years' jail for drug-related offences in 2018, and during her time in prison, Esther (not her real name), a former data entry clerk, was worried she would not get a job when she got out because of her criminal record.

After 2½ years, she was released this January for good behaviour, having secured a job as a food packer at People Bee Hoon Factory through the Yellow Ribbon Singapore's (YRSG) job placement programme.

Esther, 33, told The New Paper: "I was happy I was able to get a job that allowed me to do hands-on work, which I enjoy."

She was brought up to speed in the first week of work as her team leader showed her how to use the machine to pack, weigh and seal the boxes of beehoon, and Esther is enjoying her work.

She said: "It is a fast-paced work environment, and we can end up packing a few thousand boxes a day. I enjoy what I am doing. I am glad that my employer took a chance on me."

Ms Shirley Look, senior assistant associate of Partnership @ YR, YRSG's community partnership, employer engagement and media and advocacy wing, said more employers have come forward to offer employment opportunities to former offenders during the pandemic.

"One possible reason could be due to the unavailability of foreign workers, which led to manpower shortage in several sectors. National initiatives such as the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) scheme also help in managing the hiring cost," she said.

The Government has set aside $1 billion to provide wage support under the JGI, with companies that hire locals aged 40 and above, people with disabilities or former offenders, receiving co-payments of up to 50 per cent of the first $6,000 of their gross monthly income for up to 18 months.

In Parliament last month, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said there were around 780 former offenders hired between September last year and February this year through the JGI.

People Bee Hoon Factory director Desmond Goh said hiring Esther was a good decision.

He said: "She has proven that she is capable in her role. Older workers have told me Esther has been very helpful. For example, she offers to help them carry heavy items. They are happy to have her as a colleague."

Three out of 25 full-time employees at People Bee Hoon Factory are former offenders.

Mr Goh said: "When we were looking to expand our business last year, we saw the opportunity to work with YRSG to hire former offenders and they have been useful additions to our team."

Esther, who lives with her mother, sister, uncle and nieces, is grateful she has a steady job.

She said: "It keeps me busy and allows me to save up money to take logistics courses in the future to upgrade myself."