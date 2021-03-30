More help at an early age could improve lives of people with autism

People with autism could benefit from more help from an early age to prepare them to live and work independently, a new masterplan has recommended.

This could mean programmes such as residential training and supported internships.

It was one of 14 key recommendations in a roadmap set out to improve the lives of people with autism here and their families.

These also include encouraging organisations to commit to a voluntary quota for hiring people with special needs, as well as suggestions to improve the quality of autism services, lifelong learning and plans for support after the death of caregivers.

Dr Sim Zi Lin, a psychologist and autism therapist at the Autism Resource Centre (ARC), said yesterday that various gaps needed to be bridged for people on the spectrum to improve their quality of life. For example, many are underprepared for work and life as adults after leaving school.

The masterplan, unveiled ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on Friday, was developed by ARC with support from the Autism Network Singapore, which also comprises the Autism Association (Singapore), social service agency Awwa, Rainbow Centre and St Andrew's Autism Centre.

More than 500 stakeholders have been consulted since the end of 2018, including people with autism, parents, caregivers and professionals.

ARC president Denise Phua said the Autism Enabling Masterplan had been submitted to the Government for consideration.

She told a media briefing at Pathlight School in Ang Mo Kio that while the Government is currently developing the fourth Enabling Masterplan that targets all persons with disabilities, the needs of different disability groups are not homogeneous.

"Having this (Autism Enabling Masterplan) will ensure the needs of our sector and of our autism community be more accurately identified, prioritised and addressed," said Ms Phua.