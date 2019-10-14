More information on #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge

Take part in the #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge 2019 and stand to win prizes worth up to $10,000.

What is your take on water?

Water can mean different things to different people. To some, it is a source of life. To others, it is nature's greatest gift. With climate change, it is important we appreciate water now more than ever. Everyone has a part to play to ensure that Singapore's water supply never runs dry, and that future generations continue to have an adequate, reliable and safe water supply.

Ten winning entries will be selected, with the following prizes to be handed out:

1st Prize: $5,000 cash, $5,000 worth of Challenger vouchers and a Canon EOS M200 Kit EFM 15-45mm + EFM22mm worth $1,099

2nd Prize: $1,000 worth of Challenger vouchers and a Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III worth $999

3rd Prize: $500 worth of Challenger vouchers and a Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II worth $669

7 x Consolation Prizes: $100 worth of Challenger vouchers and SELPHY CP1300 worth $199

Multiple entries can be submitted.

For entries to be eligible, participants must submit their photographs on any of these social media platforms:

FACEBOOK

Follow us on PUB Facebook www.facebook.com/PUBsg/

Upload a post on your Facebook with the photograph and hashtag #MyTakeOnWater,

Describe your photograph in no more than 50 words

Set your profile to public during this period

INSTAGRAM

Follow us on PUB Instagram at www.instagram.com/pubsingapore

Upload a post on your Instagram with the photograph or Instagram Story Highlights and hashtag #MyTakeOnWater

Describe your photograph in no more than 50 words

Set your profile to public during this period

E-MAIL

Attach a photograph and send an e-mail with your name, contact details and a short description of the photo in no more than 50 words to PUB_MyTakeOnWater@pub.gov.sg

The winning entries will be announced on PUB's Facebook and Instagram page in January 2020.

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit bit.ly/mtowtnc for more information.