More inter-racial marriages in 2017

Last year, more than one in five of all marriages here - or 22.1 per cent - were between two people of different races, a significant increase from the 16.4 per cent in 2007.

Last year's figure of 22.1 per cent was more than double the 8.9 per cent of such marriages registered in 1997, data in the Statistics on Marriages and Divorces 2017 showed. The report was released by the Department of Statistics yesterday.

Sociologists said the steady rise in inter-ethnic marriages is the result of two trends. There are more foreigners working or studying here and more Singaporeans are venturing overseas.

Secondly, the traditional preference for marrying within the race has waned as people are more educated and liberal.

Sociologist Paulin Straughan of the Singapore Management University said: "The figures give us hope that in terms of racial integration, we are truly a melting pot as marriage is the greatest show of acceptance (of someone of another race).

"It is also a reflection that marrying outside one's race is no longer a big deal."

Inter-racial Muslim marriages have seen the biggest jump. Last year, 38 per cent of Muslim unions were inter-ethnic, up from 33.9 per cent in 2016.

The number of such unions in civil marriages saw a slight dip to 17.7 per cent last year, down from 18.2 the year before.

Among the civil unions last year, the largest group of those in mixed marriages were Chinese grooms who took brides of the "others" race category.

They made up almost half of all mixed marriages under the Women's Charter.

The "others" category encompasses ethnic groups other than the Chinese, Malay, Indian, Eurasian and Caucasian.

Dr Straughan said many of the Chinese men who took brides of the "others" race are likely to have married foreigners from neighbouring countries.

The men are likely to be older and less educated and may have had problems finding Singaporean spouses, who are known to be more picky.

More couples tied the knot last year. There were 28,212 marriages last year, up from the 27,971 in 2016. Last year, 7,578 marriages ended in a divorce or annulment, lower than the 7,614 in 2016.

Cinematographer K. Hanshen Sudderuddin, 31, wed interior designer Adeline Yeo, 30, last month. Both are Singaporean, with Mr Sudderuddin of Indian ethnicity. Ms Yeo is Chinese. Race was never an issue.

Ms Yeo said: "My parents were welcoming of Hanshen. Times are changing and more people are marrying outside their race."