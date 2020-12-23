More IPPT-related activities for NSmen will resume in January

From Jan 4, IPPT preparatory training at fitness conditioning centres and IPPT- in-the-Park will resume.

More individual physical proficiency test (IPPT)-related activities for operationally ready national servicemen will resume next month, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Monday.

From Jan 4, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will resume IPPT preparatory training (IPT) at fitness conditioning centres as well as IPT-in-the-Park, which allows NSmen to do their training at parks closer to their homes.

These sessions will be conducted at a reduced capacity and in small groups, according to phase-three guidelines by statutory board Sport Singapore in accordance with Covid-19 measures.

"Some of the safe management measures that will be in place include temperature taking, physical distancing, and the wearing of masks at all times (except during the conduct of strenuous physical activities)," said Mindef in a Facebook post.

NSmen can start booking their IPT slots from next Monday via the NS Portal website.

"SAF continues to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and review the measures in place to keep our servicemen safe," the ministry added.

The IPPT for NSmen was suspended on March 31. - ANG QING