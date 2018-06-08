More loan sharks going digital

The number of unlicensed moneylending harassment cases with damage to property fell last year.

All it took was one text message to plunge her life into an endless cycle of debt.

Faced with mounting debt from bank loans and a family to feed, Madam Tan (not her real name), now in her 40s, became tempted after receiving a text message promising quick loans.

The mother of three searched online for the company mentioned in the text message, and after finding its website, thought it was a licensed moneylender.

She initially borrowed about $20,000 to $30,000 in 2013, but after about five years, the interest snowballed and she ended up repaying $400,000 in total to more than 50 different unlicensed moneylenders.

Initially, when she was unable to meet payment deadlines, the loan sharks threatened her via text messages and messages on WhatsApp, at one point sending her videos of them setting fire to doors of homes.

They also made kidnapping threats, citing the schools her children went to.

Madam Tan said the loan sharks knew such details as she had given it to them when borrowing the money.

"IC (numbers), SingPass, work address, details like how many family members, some even need my children's school... I sent it to them," she said.

While those threats were harrowing, the last straw was when the loan sharks spray-painted her home and threatened her neighbours.

"They told my neighbours that I asked them to be the guarantor and asked my neighbours to pay for me," she said.

"They called my workplace, harassed me many times and shouted at my human resources colleague."

It was then that she made the police report.

The police yesterday said that the number of unlicensed moneylending harassment cases rose from 3,388 in 2016 to 3,806 last year.

This was attributed to an increase in the number of such cases without damage to property, which rose from 2,080 in 2016 to 2,783 last year.

The number of cases with damage to property fell from 1,308 in 2016 to 1,023 in 2017.

Superintendent Han Teck Kwong, head of the Unlicensed Moneylending Strikeforce, said it started noticing the trend in 2012.

"Loan sharks have shifted to non-confrontational or non-damage tactics to harass victims," he said. "Loan sharks are also increasingly sending unsolicited loan advertisements via text messages or WhatsApp."

He said the police will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders such as the Infocomm Media Development Authority and telecommunication companies to make it harder for loan sharks to do so.

He added: "I also urge members of the public, including foreign domestic workers, not to borrow from loan sharks and to desist from all unlicensed moneylending activities and involvement."

Madam Tan is no longer repaying the loan sharks but still owes money to friends and colleagues. She has to work three jobs to manage her debt.

She regrets borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders and would have rather declared bankruptcy.

"When I borrowed from loan sharks, I didn't want anybody to know, but now I have to make it known," she said.

"I urge everyone who is in need of financial help, please seek the correct agency... and not to go to these people.

"It is a painful process and traumatising."