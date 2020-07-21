More malls in Orchard Road added to list visited by coronavirus patients

Lucky Plaza, Orchard Central, Orchard Gateway and Plaza Singapura were among the malls visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

More malls in Orchard Road, including Orchard Central, Orchard Gateway, Lucky Plaza and Plaza Singapura, have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

In Orchard Gateway, the location visited was ChimpChamp Fitness gym.

Other new locations added to the list, which can be found on MOH's website, were beauty salon Bon Aesthetics at SingPost Centre and the Bar Bar Black Sheep coffeeshop bar in Robertson Quay.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

NO NEED TO AVOID

MOH has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 123 new cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 48,035.

They included 11 community cases, comprising five Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

There were also two imported cases - one work pass holder and one work permit holder.

They were placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore on July 8 from the Philippines and tested while serving their notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the 110 remaining cases.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

MOH said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 14 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight to five over the same period.

A total of 183 patients remain in hospital, while 3,454 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 others who tested positive died of other causes.

By the numbers

123 New cases

11 New cases in community

48,035 Total cases

285 Discharged yesterday

27 Deaths

44,356 Total recovered

183 Total in hospital

0 In intensive care unit