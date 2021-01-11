More options to use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Singaporeans who have not redeemed their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) have more options now as the list of eligible merchants is expanding.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is also actively reviewing if hostels with private facilities - such as private en suite rooms - can be made safe for leisure stays and eligible for the SRV scheme.

This is in line with STB's progressive reopening of tourism businesses to safeguard the health and safety of Singaporeans, and to minimise the risk of new Covid-19 clusters, it told The Straits Times on Saturday.

Currently, the vouchers can be used only for hotel stays, local attractions and tours.

More merchants in these categories are expected to come on board, STB said.

One of them is the Asian Civilisations Museum, which joined the scheme this month.

The National Heritage Board (NHB), which oversees eight museums and heritage institutions here, said on Friday: "The National Museum of Singapore will also be launching SingapoRediscovers vouchers experiences. More details will be made available when ready."

As at Jan 6, 206 hotels, 146 tour operators and 43 attractions are among the list of SRV-eligible merchants.

There are more than 440 SRV-eligible products available for booking as at Jan 1 on the five authorised booking partners' platforms - Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook.

Back in November, the vouchers could be spent only on 178 hotels, tours operated by 79 tour operators as well as 39 attractions.

The vouchers - which must be redeemed by June 30 - have given some attractions here a big boost.

For example, Science Centre saw more visitors after it became an SRV-eligible merchant on Dec 1 last year. The vouchers can be redeemed for specially curated packages with a myriad of activities across Science Centre, Omni-Theatre, KidsStop and Snow City.

