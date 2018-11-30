More people applying for help with medical bills

The total amount disbursed through the Medical Endowment Fund or Medifund rose by nearly $6 million last year as more people applied for help with their medical bills, the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed yesterday.

In total, $149.8 million was disbursed in the 2017 financial year, up 4.1 per cent from $143.9 million the previous year.

This came in tandem with a 3.8 per cent rise in the number of approved applicants to 1,179,525. In FY2016, the figure was 1,136,413.

An average of $953 was paid out for each inpatient treatment and $85 for each outpatient treatment.

The increase was mostly due to a rise in payouts for patients in intermediate and long-term care facilities, including both non-residential facilities such as day rehabilitation centres and residential facilities such as nursing homes.

Payouts for care in these facilities rose by about $4.7 million, a 19 per cent increase from $25.1 million to $29.8 million.

The MOH said this reflected a rise in the number of facilities and attendance as it stepped up efforts to provide patients with greater access to community care.