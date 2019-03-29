Singapore

More pre-schoolers down with food poisoning

109 children down with food poisoning at PCF Sparkletots preschools
Kate's Catering has suspended its operations after 109 children from four PCF Sparkletots preschools came down with food poisoning after consuming food prepared by the catering company. PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID, LIANHE WANBAO
EVAN SEE
Mar 29, 2019 06:00 am

Children in three more PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-schools are reported to have been affected by food poisoning, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

MOH also announced that, as of 4pm on Wednesday, the number of reported cases had risen to 184, up from 109 previously.

Nine of the cases are still in hospital in stable condition.

A PCF spokesman said that the new cases displaying symptoms of food poisoning were at the Sparkletots centres at Sengkang Central Blocks 208 and 262A, and at Punggol North.

The 109 cases reported earlier on Wednesday were at four PCF Sparkletots pre-schools at Blocks 210, 270, 290A and 298B in Sengkang Central.

The PCF spokesman said they are in close contact with affected parents and are monitoring the children's condition.

He said: "PCF Sparkletots will continue to provide the relevant support for all affected parties."

The National Environment Agency instructed Kate's Catering, which serves 11 PCF centres, including the seven affected, to suspend its operations from Tuesday, pending investigations by the authorities.

