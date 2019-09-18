More sales at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

Get a Dyson Desk Fan and Electrolux Washer at low prices.

Look out for more attractive household and electrical appliance deals during the Super Outlet Sale at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, from tomorrow to Sept 22.

Save $901 when you buy the Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K QLED TV at $2,098 (usual price $2,999) and receive free gifts worth $514, like a $300 shopping voucher.

Exclusive to the Australian retail chain is the Electrolux Washer at $597 (usual price $999, save $402), with a free $50 Harvey Norman voucher and 3kg Spinmatic detergent with every purchase.

Spend a minimum of $50 on small appliances (limited sets only) and get a Dyson Desk Fan at over 60 per cent off at $188 (usual price $479).

Save more than 50 per cent on items such as the JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Wireless Headphones at $99 (usual price $199) and the Ashley Summers Single Size Airflo Tri-fold Mattress at $77 (usual price $169).

Shoppers can also expect up to 80 per cent off clearance and discontinued models of sofas, dining tables, dining chairs and case goods.

Over at the Samsung Brand Fair, claim free grocery vouchers worth up to $550 with Samsung Cross Bundle Deals.

Trade in any vacuum cleaner or fan and save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum, Dyson V11 Fluffy Cordless Handstick Vacuum or Tower Fan.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.