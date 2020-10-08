More school activities and CCAs to resume from middle of this month

Students from Chua Chu Kang Secondary School during a wushu session at an outdoor school compound.

More co-curricular activities (CCAs) and other school activities will resume from the middle of this month after the year-end examinations for primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday said activities that can resume include programmes conducted at external venues such as learning journeys, swimming, golf, bowling and rock-climbing, and non-residential activities held at the MOE's outdoor adventure learning centres.

Inter-school CCA collaborations and competitions, such as local Olympiads, and activities involving wind instruments and speech and drama programmes are also allowed to resume.

There will be a cap of five wind players or five drama performers, with the mandatory presence of a teacher or instructor.

Orchestras within schools and junior colleges have already resumed.

The capacity for these activities will increase from 20 to 50 people, inclusive of adults supporting students in their learning, as Singapore improves its capabilities to detect and trace Covid-19 cases, said MOE.

However, CCAs such as singing and those involving a high level of body contact such as rugby will remain suspended.

Starting next year, the National School Games and Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation as well as non-residential outdoor adventure learning activities will resume.

Students must observe safe distancing of at least one metre with the exception of activities involving physical exertion or activities where one-metre safe distancing cannot be observed.

UNMASKED

For such activities, there should be safe distancing of at least two metres between individuals, or one metre between groups of five as well as at least three metres between groups of five that are unmasked.

Schools are to continue screening all visitors, including coaches and instructors, for flu-like symptoms and ensure they comply with the measures.

High-touch points and common facilities must be wiped down at the end of each activity or change in groups.

CCA experiences and school activities are important for the well-being and overall development of students, said MOE.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post yesterday: "We are taking a careful and deliberate approach in resuming school activities, as these are important elements of our students' holistic development.

"We are not going back to how things were before... But step by step, we can achieve a 'new normal' in our schools, enabling our students to benefit from a holistic education, in a safe, healthy and supportive environment."