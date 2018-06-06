More students to participate in this year's NDP

Student participants at the media preview of this year's National Day Parade.

Students will take on more roles at this year's National Day Parade.

They will participate in the military tattoo display for the first time at the August 9 event while the Combined Schools Choir will return after a five-year break.

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Chiong, chairman of the parade and ceremony committee, told a media event yesterday that having the students participate in the parade will "bring together Singaporeans from all walks of life".

Yuhua Secondary School will send 61 display band members to take part while the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Precision Drill Squad will send 18 students from Deyi, Woodlands Ring and Christ Church secondary schools, and Anglican High School. Special education schools will also send 18 students.

This year's military tattoo will be the biggest one held at The Float @ Marina Bay, with more than 560 participants.

Four secondary schools - Riverside, Unity, Yuhua and East Spring - will send 220 students to be part of the choir.

Yesterday, pilots from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) flew their jets in three different formations as a teaser for the parade's aerial display.

One of them is a fighter jet painted blue in preparation for the RSAF's golden jubilee celebrations later this year.