More supermarkets opening, meaning more variety for shoppers

Two local retailers opened their biggest supermarkets in the same week last month.

The FairPrice Xtra hypermarket at VivoCity, which spans 90,000 sq ft, officially opened on Aug 6.

Hao Mart, which has been around since 2016, opened its largest Megamart - its 46th store - two days later.

It occupies more than 46,000 sq ft at The Grandstand at Turf Club Road. The chain aims to open another outlet at Capitol Piazza next month, said Mr Patrick Tan, Hao Mart's executive and group managing director.

He told The New Paper: "Now that we are more stable, I believe we have the capability to enter the market in full force."

Such developments mean good news for consumers, said industry watchers.

Customers will be spoilt for choice with a wider variety of groceries, said Temasek Polytechnic's retail management course chair Samuel Tan.

Account manager Srikala Asokan, 32, gets groceries from any supermarket that has affordable prices or stocks premium organic food, which she buys for her two-year-old son.

Dr Jimmy Wong, senior lecturer in marketing at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said catering to the cultural needs of multi-racial Singapore may mean customer loyalty.

Sixteen of Hao Mart's outlets are fully halal in a bid to capture a bigger market share in the Muslim community.