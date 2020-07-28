Mosque, Northpoint mall among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Assyakirin Mosque in Jurong West and Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Assyakirin Mosque in Jurong West, Din Tai Fung restaurant at Northpoint City and Queensway Shopping Centre were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Sri Murugan Vilas restaurant in 50 Clive Street, the FairPrice outlet and hawker centre at Kampung Admiralty and Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park were also added to the list.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old baby boy was among 15 imported patients announced by MOH yesterday.

This is the highest in nearly four months since April 1 when there were 20 imported cases, and the first time since then that the figure has hit double digits.

The baby, an Indian national, was one of two dependant's pass holders who arrived from India on July 12 and 14.

Among the 13 other imported patients were two Singaporeans who returned from India on July 15, and 11 work pass or work permit holders currently employed in Singapore and who arrived here from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15.

All the imported patients tested positive on Sunday. They were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

The two community cases reported yesterday comprise a Singaporean and a work pass holder who were detected due to screening at dormitories.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 452 of 469 cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 50,838.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 6 Sungei Kadut Street 2.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 10 two weeks ago to five in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to three over the same period.

By the numbers

469 New cases

27 Deaths

2 New cases in community

171 Discharged yesterday

15Imported cases

45677 Total recovered

50838 Total cases

179 Total in hospital