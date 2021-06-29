Most congregants in Friday prayer pilot are fully vaccinated

People taking part in Friday prayers at Masjid Mujahidin in Stirling Road, one of the four mosques in the pilot programme.

The majority of congregants - 96 per cent - admitted to four mosques as part of a pilot programme to offer more spaces for Friday prayers were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said yesterday.

Providing an update on the pilot, which started last Friday, it added that another 11 people, who were not fully inoculated, produced valid pre-event testing results.

A total of 39 people were turned away for various reasons, including not being fully vaccinated and not having undergone pre-event testing.

Individuals are considered fully inoculated 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Under the pilot, the four mosques are opening an additional zone for each session for Friday prayers. This is for congregants who have been fully vaccinated or have successfully undergone pre-event testing.

They are required to make bookings online. The 1,200 slots available last Friday were fully booked.

The mosques are Masjid Al-Istighfar in Pasir Ris, Masjid Ar-Raudhah in Bukit Batok, Masjid Assyafaah in Admiralty Lane and Masjid Mujahidin in Stirling Road.

To ensure a smoother prayer experience this Friday, Muis and the mosques are working to remind congregants about the admission requirements.

The council will review the pilot and announce how and when more spaces for Friday prayers can be added at more mosques after Friday. This will take into account national advisories for places of worship, Muis added.

There are 71 mosques in Singapore.

The council noted that there were a small number of congregants who did not show up but did not cancel their bookings.

Muis is asking those who cannot turn up to confirm their no-shows quickly in order to give others a chance to take over the slots.

Under current guidelines, mosques can offer one zone of 50 spaces for worship without pre-event testing, or up to 250 spaces with pre-event testing.