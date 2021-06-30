Most Singaporeans aged between 12 and 39 have booked jab appointments

Young people getting their Covid-19 jabs at the Bishan Community Club vaccination centre early this month.

Almost 80 per cent of Singaporeans aged between 12 and 39 have booked an appointment to get the Covid-19 vaccine or taken their first dose, after the opening of 500,000 slots.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday evening that there are some 700,000 Singaporeans in this age group, including students.

"There has been good take-up... I hope it will continue to rise," he said.

He also announced that non-Singaporeans aged between 12 and 39 will be able to book their appointments to get the Covid-19 vaccine from today, two days earlier than planned. This is due to Singapore now having sufficient supplies of the vaccine.

Individuals will be able to register their interest online via vaccine.gov.sg, and can subsequently book their appointments via an SMS with a personalised booking link that will be sent to their mobile numbers.

Mr Ong said: "This will better help sustain a strong momentum of vaccination. Every day matters."

He added that the authorities' biggest worry "continues to be our seniors", with 24 per cent of this group not vaccinated yet for various reasons.

"We worry that as Singapore opens up, there will be more movement and activity between people, and the greater the likelihood of them being exposed to the virus," he said.

"So please try to persuade your loved ones to go for vaccination."

While young people are less likely to develop severe disease, they can fall very sick too, he said.

Mr Ong cited the example of Covid-19 cases spiking in Britain, especially among young people who are the least vaccinated and are often out and about.

"If you are a young person, by getting vaccinated, you also minimise the chance of bringing the virus to our seniors and infecting them," he added.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday that about 50,000 people have brought forward the date of their vaccination slots for the first dose since June 24.

It also said that the general take-up rate for the vaccines has been encouraging.

As at Monday, more than 5.3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. Around 3.3 million people, or about 60 per cent of the population, have received at least the first dose.

A total of 2.1 million people have received their second dose.