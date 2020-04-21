Most Singaporeans observing circuit breaker measures: Reach poll

Most Singaporeans have complied with safe distancing rules since the circuit breaker measures were introduced two weeks ago on April 7, according to an online survey by government feedback agency Reach.

Only a small minority said they did not take the measures seriously, Reach said yesterday.

Nearly 90 per cent said they wore a face mask when they went out, even though they were well.

This included 65 per cent of the respondents who said they wore a mask as long as they were out of the house, and another 24 per cent who said they would wear a mask in crowded places such as on public transport.

More than 80 per cent said they consciously kept a safe distance from others when they were out of the house.

But another 5 per cent said it was "just too crowded to do so", even though they wanted to.

The survey was conducted from April 9 to 13, before it became mandatory to wear a mask when leaving one's home on April 14.

NOT GATHERING

More than eight in 10 also said they were not gathering with people they did not live with, other than for work. A further 13 per cent said they did so only for reasons such as caring for elderly parents or informal childcare arrangements.

At the time of the survey, 8 per cent of the 1,015 respondents said they did not see a need to wear a face mask, and 5 per cent said they did not see a need to keep a safe distance from others. Only 4 per cent said they made social visits to family and friends or met other people for recreational purposes.

The survey involved Singapore residents aged 15 and older. The poll results were weighted to be representative of Singapore's general population.

About 70 per cent said they were coping well with the measures. But 19 per cent said they felt impacted and had difficulty coping.

Some of the concerns of this group included not being able to go out, financial constraints owing to loss of income, or work disruptions due to, for example, having to balance childcare needs and work.