Most Singaporeans, PRs want to improve welfare of foreign workers

Most Singaporeans and permanent residents want to improve the welfare of migrant workers and are willing to pay more to companies that provide better working and living conditions to these workers, with the majority willing to pay between 5 per cent and 10 per cent more, a survey has found.

The survey is part of a research project commissioned by philanthropic organisations The Majurity Trust and Leap201, following increased public scrutiny on the living and working conditions of low-wage migrant workers here during the height of the pandemic.

"In the Covid crisis, migrant workers are one of the most vulnerable.

"We should have general agreement in society on what basic standards of care for migrant workers look like," Mr Yip Hon Mun, chief operations officer of Leap201, told The Straits Times.

A total of 1,000 Singaporeans and PRs aged 21 and above were recruited virtually, forming a nationally representative sample in terms of sex, age, race and housing type.

One of the key findings was that most residents are supportive of protecting the welfare of migrant workers, with 83 per cent agreeing that it is a public health and safety concern.

Eight in 10 also agreed Singapore should protect the welfare of migrant workers while they are here, and the same number agreed it is a moral obligation to do so.

Meanwhile, 62 per cent agreed the Government is doing enough to support the welfare of migrant workers, and 56 per cent agreed migrant workers have an acceptable level of welfare and benefits.

The top three migrant worker issues selected by respondents were poor working conditions, employer abuses and poor living conditions.

Mr Yip said Leap201 and The Majurity Trust will be starting a fund called the Scaffold Fund to support charities and ground-up groups start initiatives to boost interactions between Singaporeans and migrant workers.

In response to ST's queries, a spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower said the Government recognises the important contributions of migrant workers and the need to ensure they are properly cared for while in Singapore.

