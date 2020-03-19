Most supplies from Malaysia delivered as usual: Chan

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers inspecting items in the Malaysian delivery trucks entering the Singapore Cargo Clearance Centre at Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday.

Most wholesalers and retailers received their goods from Malaysia as usual yesterday morning, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said, reporting on the cross-border movement of supplies on the first day after Malaysia's lockdown started at midnight.

Products such as pharmaceuticals and infant diapers have also been allowed through the checkpoints, although there has been feedback from companies that some trucks bearing non-food supplies have not been let through, he said in a Facebook post.

"I'm glad to see that the supply of fresh food has not been fully disrupted... We are monitoring the situation closely and are in touch with our Malaysian counterparts to ensure that food and other supplies will be able to come through to Singapore," Mr Chan said.

His update comes a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said an agreement had been worked out with Malaysia over the continued movement of cargo between both countries during the lockdown that is expected to last till the end of the month.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country on Monday night, sparking concerns among Singaporeans that regular food imports from Malaysia could be disrupted.

Singapore imports about 37 per cent of its chicken supply and 16 per cent of its fish from Malaysia, among produce such as eggs, vegetables and milk.

Mr Chan said he spoke to Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali yesterday.

"We both noted that it is in our mutual interest to ensure that supply chains remain robust and in working order, and agreed that we must maintain confidence in our people and businesses in order to successfully overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19," Mr Chan said.

MINIMISE DISRUPTION

He added that economic agencies are working with companies to minimise disruption to supply lines, with some companies already having activated sea and air freights to bring in sufficient supplies.

In his post, Mr Chan also noted that some Malaysian workers who have decided to stay in Singapore for the next two weeks have managed to secure accommodation.

The Government is working with stakeholders to provide those without living arrangements here with temporary accommodation.

By Tuesday night, about 10,000 workers had received such help, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said.