Most Thomson-East Coast Line stations to have two lifts

Woodlands North MRT station is one of the stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line that will be opening in three weeks.

Most of the stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) - including the three opening in three weeks - will have two lifts instead of one to make life easier for commuters.

Other stations in future will also get two lifts "wherever possible", said Ms Sushma Goh, director of architecture at the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) infrastructure design and engineering group.

"We need to have a little bit more mobility provided within the station," Ms Goh added.

Stickers will be placed at the TEL lifts to indicate that priority should be given to those who need it more.

The LTA has added lighting for handrails, escalators and staircases to get a more evenly lit floor surface to help the elderly to move about the station safely.

TEL stations will also get the new MRT network map unveiled in December.

The map has made the Circle Line the focal point so commuters can quickly orientate themselves and plan their journeys, the LTA said then.

Improved wayfinding signage and larger font sizes will be used at all 32 TEL stations, which will also have new ticket machines equipped with video capabilities so officers can attend to any issues that arise.

If a commuter has problems buying a ticket, for example, he or she can press a button to be connected to a customer service officer via video.

Passengers can apply for concession passes, redeem travel vouchers and pay penalty fees directly on the new machines, called assisted service kiosks.

They will be installed at all TEL stations and could be deployed to other stations in future.

Services will be available in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil with officers on call from 8am to 6pm.