Mother and son found dead in Little India

Police found the man's body at the foot of the HDB block and his mother's body in their 11th floor unit (above).

First, the police found the body of a 54-year-old man at the foot of a HDB block in Little India.

Then, they found the body of his mother, 82, in their 11th floor unit at Block 637 Veerasamy Road.

She was wheel-chair bound.

The police, who were alerted to the case at about 7am yesterday, said they are investigating the unnatural deaths.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 60-year-old retiree who lives in a nearby unit told The New Paper that the mother and son had been living there for almost 40 years.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "He was a very good son, always bought her food and took care of her."

The neighbour said the man had been taking care of his mother since his father died about 10 years ago.

He said the mother had health issues, and the son would often take her for medical checkups.

"Just yesterday evening, I saw him taking her to the hospital."

The man who was unemployed, had two sisters living abroad and an elder brother, the neighbour said.

He said the man, who used to work as a warehouse storeman, had been facing financial problems.

He said: "He borrowed either $50 or $100 dollars from me a few times to pay for his mother's medical bills, but he would always return it."

The neighbour also said he would often hear the woman shouting at her son.

He added: "Every night, I could hear her scolding (him) very loudly, but I never knew what it was about, because I don't understand Tamil."

Other neighbours, too, had a similar story to tell.

Mr M.B. Sulaiman, 20, who lives in a unit on the 12th floor of the same block, said: "Just a few months ago, he asked my father if he could borrow $100, but he was very humble about it."

Mr Sulaiman said the man was friendly and would greet him whenever they passed each other.

He added: "In the past, I could sometimes hear the mother shouting, but I thought it was normal, as families quarrel."

He said the man bet regularly on sports games.

He said: "I often saw him at the 4D shop nearby, and sometimes I saw him holding the receipts on his way home."

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao quoted a 72-year-old resident, who gave his name as Mr Wang, as saying that the woman suffered from dementia.

