Mother-to-be finds her calling in early childhood sector

She faced an uncertain future as a business development manager when Covid-19 struck.

Business dipped for Ms Veronica Sung's former employer, a sustainable packaging firm that supplied the food services sector. It was also a loss of income for the 30-year-old, whose salary was based solely on commission.

She decided it was time to find another career that offered better prospects and job security.

After visiting several career fairs, she landed a job as an assistant teacher with pre-school Safari House.

Ms Sung told The New Paper: "I have always wanted to work with children... I thought maybe I could learn something more practical. Early childhood education (knowledge) is always useful. If you have your own kids later on, you would know how to teach them."

When she joined Safari House in August, the former banking graduate enrolled in the professional conversion programme for pre-school teachers to get equipped with the necessary formal qualifications.

Three months into the year-long programme, Ms Sung, who is expecting her first child next year, is already helping to teach some classes.

Yesterday, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo noted that three in four who join the early childhood education sector are mid-career individuals.

Speaking after a virtual visit to the National Institute of Early Childhood Development, Mrs Teo said: "The sector appreciates people who can bring in transferable skills from outside."

Ms Sung's past experience in customer service has been useful. She said: "Patience and understanding others from their perspective do help." - KOK YUFENG