Mother poured hot water on 5-year-old due to his ‘attitude’

Azlin said in a police statement she did not intend to pour hot water on her son.

She told police she had only beaten her son to discipline him and had no intention of killing him.

In one of the statements read out in court yesterday in her ongoing trial for allegedly scalding the five-year-old to death, Azlin Arujunah said: "How am I able to kill a child? Just look at my small body."

She added: "If I had the intention of killing him, I would have killed my other children as well. But all my other children are safe and I do not beat them."

She added that as a mother, she would not have the heart to kill her own child.

In another police statement, Azlin said: "I do not have the intention to pour the hot water on him if he did not show any attitude towards me.

"I also don't know that what I did could cause his death. I only wanted him to learn his lesson."

The statements were read out by two police officers who took the stand yesterday. The officers had taken the statements given by Azlin and her husband, Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman.

The couple, both 27, face murder charges for allegedly scalding their son to death with hot water. They each face several other charges, including ill-treatment of a child and voluntarily causing hurt by means of a heated substance.

On Wednesday, forensic pathologist Chan Shijia said the victim had exhibited signs of multi-organ failure, as the injuries from the scalding would have led to water loss, infection and his blood pressure dropping.

He was also found to have suffered extensive bleeding under his scalp and internal bleeding under the skin on his legs.

After hot water was allegedly poured on him by Ridzuan on Oct 22, the boy collapsed and was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital only about six hours later.

On the journey there, the victim had said "Sakit, sakit" in Malay, which means "pain, pain", Ridzuan said in a statement taken by police, the court heard yesterday.

The trial continues.