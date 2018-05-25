Motorcyclist, 65, injured by carpark gantry

The rider was injured when the carpark barrier came down on his head and he lost his balance.

A man was pinned under his motorcycle for about 10 minutes after he lost his balance when a parking barrier struck the top of his head.

The accident happened at the carpark at Block 659B Jurong West Street 64 as Mr Tan Seong Eng, 65, was leaving for work on Tuesday morning.

The technician told The New Paper on Wednesday that a car in front of him had passed the barrier, which then came down on him.

He said: "I had no time to react as the barrier was out of my line of sight."

He added that he was lucky his helmet protected his head when the barrier struck him.

But his leg felt as if it was about to break when he was pinned under his motorcycle, Mr Tan said.

He called his wife, Madam Lee Bee Geok, 56, at home for help. When the housewife went down, she asked two passers-by to lift the motorcycle.

The Housing Board said yesterday that its investigation found that Mr Tan was tailgating a car when the accident happened.

Its spokesman told TNP: "We wish to clarify that the Electronic Parking System was not malfunctioning at the time.

"Our preliminary investigations show the motorcyclist had been following closely behind a car at the carpark exit when he collided with the barrier arm."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said Mr Tan was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital with abrasions on his knees and ankles.

Mr Tan, who has two children aged 25 and 21, also injured his hip and was given four days of medical leave.

When told of HDB's reply, Mr Tan said he had moved forward only after the barrier had raised itself fully after the car left.

He added: "Don't they use sensors? I think the barrier shouldn't be lowered when anything is under it."