Motorcyclist dies on ECP after accident involving trailer

Traffic on the East Coast Parkway came to a standstill after the accident involving the motorcycle (centre) and trailer (left).

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital from traumatic injuries after colliding with a trailer on East Coast Parkway (ECP) yesterday.

The accident occurred on the ECP, towards Changi Airport, before the Marine Parade exit.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 6.23am.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the hospital had been alerted to be on standby to receive the man, typically done in more serious cases.

The Straits Times understands he suffered traumatic injuries.

Police said the 47-year-old trailer driver is assisting in investigations.

The motorcyclist was believed to be travelling behind the trailer when the accident happened.

A witness told citizen journalism portal Stomp that traffic on the expressway was at a standstill due to the accident.

A photo shows a motorcycle lying on the road, with a helmet nearby. Debris was strewn across the road.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 6.30am that there was an accident on ECP after Still Road South exit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- NG HUIWEN