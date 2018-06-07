Motorcyclist dies in Upper Jurong Road accident

The motorcyclist was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident yesterday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the accident in Upper Jurong Road towards Pioneer Road North at about 7am.

The motorcyclist was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said a police spokesman.

The man was understood to have lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, witnesses at the scene saw the man and his motorcycle, which was badly damaged, on the grass patch by the side of the road.

Two of the three lanes in Upper Jurong Road were closed to traffic for at least three hours, and four police cars were seen at the accident site, reported Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing. - THE STRAITS TIMES