Motorcyclist killed in accident on KJE after lorry runs over him

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was run over by a lorry along Kranji Expressway (KJE) yesterday morning.

Police were alerted to the accident at about 7.25am and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, is currently assisting with investigations.

Dashboard camera footage of the accident circulating online showed the motorcyclist riding between the two rightmost lanes of the four-lane KJE.

Travelling towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), the motorcyclist loses control of his motorbike, falls to the ground and is run over by a lorry to his left before the PIE (Changi) exit.

At least four other motorcyclists and several motorists stop to help the man.

In another video posted on Facebook, a motorcyclist is seen helping to direct traffic, which was congested until about 11am, according to the Land Transport Authority's traffic updates.

At one point, the jam stretched several kilometres to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) entrance.

The number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists rose from 29 in the first half of last year to 36 in the same period this year, according to figures released by the police last month.

Motorcyclists made up 55 per cent of traffic fatalities in the first six months of the year.