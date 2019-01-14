Singapore

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on AYE

Jan 14, 2019 06:00 am

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Saturday.

The police were alerted to the accident between a motorcycle and a van on the AYE towards Tuas at 4.53pm that day.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, the authorities said.

VIDEO

A video circulating on social media shows the motorcyclist filtering left from the right-most lane when the bike and the van collided.

It also shows the van cutting two lanes from the right-most lane to the left-most lane of the three-lane expressway after the collision.

The Straits Times understands that the foreign-registered motorcycle was trying to overtake a trailer when the accident occurred.

Woman, 66, killed after being hit by car in Bukit Batok
Singapore

Three traffic accidents over three days

Related Stories

24 people hurt in Jurong Island Highway collision

Neighbours rush to fight Toa Payoh flat fire with bottles, pails of water

5-year-old boy falls eight floors to his death from Woodlands office

The trailer had stopped in the middle lane as its driver was trying to retrieve a large metal cage that was on the road.

The police are investigating the accident.

- CHOO YUN TING

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD