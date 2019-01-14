Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on AYE

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital following an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Saturday.

The police were alerted to the accident between a motorcycle and a van on the AYE towards Tuas at 4.53pm that day.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, the authorities said.

VIDEO

A video circulating on social media shows the motorcyclist filtering left from the right-most lane when the bike and the van collided.

It also shows the van cutting two lanes from the right-most lane to the left-most lane of the three-lane expressway after the collision.

The Straits Times understands that the foreign-registered motorcycle was trying to overtake a trailer when the accident occurred.

The trailer had stopped in the middle lane as its driver was trying to retrieve a large metal cage that was on the road.

The police are investigating the accident.

- CHOO YUN TING