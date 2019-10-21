Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with Mercedes cab

Police officers directing traffic and (above) the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the pedestrian crossing.

Police officers directing traffic and the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the pedestrian crossing.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a Mercedes taxi in Kallang Bahru early yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Lavender Street and Kallang Bahru, at about 3.25am.

The 23-year-old woman was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.

Photos of the accident posted on social media showed the woman lying in the middle of a pedestrian crossing some distance away from a damaged motorcycle, with debris strewn across the road.

Police officers can be seen helping to direct traffic, attending to the motorcyclist and speaking to several bystanders.

A photo of the taxi, a ComfortDelGro limo cab, showed that it had a crumpled front bonnet and a dent on the left front door.

Responding to The New Paper's queries, ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said the company is assisting the police with their investigations.

The company is also trying to get in touch with the motorcyclist to render assistance.

"The welfare of the motorcyclist is currently our priority," Ms Tan added. - KOK YUFENG