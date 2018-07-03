Motorcyclist's hand severed in Republic Boulevard crash

The taxi (above) mounted the central divider of Republic Boulevard before crashing into the motorcycle.

A motorcyclist's right forearm was severed in an accident with a CityCab taxi on Republic Boulevard on Saturday.

The man, 41, also suffered spinal injuries, while his pillion rider, 31, suffered major neck trauma. The cabby, 59, had abrasions, said The Straits Times.

The New Paper understands the front right tyre of the taxi was punctured, causing the driver to lose control.

Both the motorcyclist and pillion rider are believed to be Malaysians on work permits.

They were on the way to work, according to a now deleted Facebook post by user JC CJ yesterday.

The user also appealed for witnesses to come forward and provide information.

Photos of the accident circulating on social media revealed the wrecked motorcycle was Malaysia-registered.

Other photos showed that the taxi's front bumper was dented and front right tyre deflated.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesmen told The New Paper they were alerted to the accident at about 7.40pm.

The taxi driver, motorcyclist and pillion rider were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The SCDF spokesman said the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive two of them.

It was not immediately clear if the motorcyclist's severed limb could be successfully reattached by doctors.

The police spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

CityCab is owned by transport company ComfortDelgro.

Responding to TNP's queries, ComfortDelgro's group communications officer Tammy Tan said the company's loss adjusters and customer service team had got in touch with the motorcyclist's employer.

The company is assisting the police with investigations.

She added the taxi driver was given outpatient treatment. A passenger in the taxi was unhurt.

Ms Tan said: "We are sorry that this has happened. Our priority is the well-being of the motorcyclist and his pillion rider, and we will assist them the best we can."