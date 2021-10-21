Motorists help to right overturned car after Sembawang crash

Good Samaritans help to right overturned car after Sembawang crash.

Two cars collided at a road junction in Sembawang on Monday (Oct 18), causing one of them to overturn and leaving its passengers trapped inside.

The incident occurred at the junction of Sembawang Road and Canberra Link at around 5.40pm.

Stomper Hidayat shared videos showing how the accident happened, and how the overturned car was eventually flipped back over with the help of several people.

In one clip, a black car could be seen ramming into a silver car that had been making a right turn at the junction, causing the latter to flip over on its side.

Another clip shows a group of motorists and passers-by, helping to push the car back upright and succeeding.

"An elderly couple was trapped inside the overturned car," said Hidayat.

"Several people managed to get the car back upright after assessing the couple's condition."

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.45pm.

It added: "SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries and they subsequently refused to be taken to the hospital."

Hidayat said: "Kudos to everyone who helped."