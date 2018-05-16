Move to boost network that supports rehab of ex-offenders

Mr Ramli Abdullah, 44, first took drugs when he was 12. During national service, he was held in detention barracks several times for drug-related offences.

After NS, the former gang member was in and out of prison for close to nine years.

In 2012, he decided to turn his life around. Today, he is an operations officer at Jamiyah Halfway House, which helps residents rehabilitate and reintegrate back to society.

He credited volunteers and workers at the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and the halfway house for his success.

"The support they gave me... motivated me a lot," he said, at the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-offenders (Care) Network seminar yesterday.

Recognising the vital role played by volunteers and staff, the network has taken steps to broaden their skill sets.

They can now attend modules offered by the Social Service Institute, in addition to current training. These include family therapy and counselling.

This is a key change to the Development Framework for Offender Rehabilitation Personnel, a structured training programme launched by SPS in 2014 and run by Singapore After-Care Association. - ESTHER KOH