Moving services director fined for illegally dumping furniture

The office furniture was dumped near Jurong Port Road.

A moving services director was fined $9,000 last Thursday for illegally dumping more than 20 pieces of office furniture, mostly office chairs, in Jurong.

Officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA) found the pile of furniture during a routine surveillance and traced it to the director.

The man had provided moving services in September last year to a customer, then dumped the unwanted items along Jalan Terusan near Jurong Port Road to save on disposal fees.

The furniture should have been sent to second-hand dealers or recyclers.

The man was charged under the Environmental Public Health Act for dumping waste from a vehicle in a public place.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $50,000, or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

NEA said in a statement: "Illegal dumping of waste in a public place is a serious offence as it causes pollution and public health hazards."

It said it would not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against guilty parties.