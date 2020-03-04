MPA debunks singer's claim of ships being turned away because of virus

MPA invalidated Irish singer Ronan Keating's claim that ships near Singapore were not allowed to dock because of the coronavirus.

No cargo ships have been turned away from the Republic's port due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday.

The authority said this on Instagram to debunk claims by Irish singer Ronan Keating, who had posted on the platform on Sunday a photo of Singapore's port, showing about two dozen ships which he claimed were being held and unable to dock due to the virus.

NOT TURNED AWAY

But the MPA said on Instagram that no cargo vessels have been turned away due to Covid-19.

Instead, ships arrive or leave Singapore every two to three minutes and there can be about 1,000 ships at the port at any one time.

"#WeCouldntSayNothing AtAll," the MPA added, cheekily referencing Keating's 1999 hit song When You Say Nothing At All, made famous by the romantic comedy film Notting Hill.

Keating's post, which received more than 7,000 likes, has since been removed after several online users said it was misleading, pointing out that ships at sea off the world's second busiest port are a common sight.

The singer, who shot to fame as a member of 90s boy band Boyzone, later apologised on Instagram, saying he put up the post after being told by a "local in Singapore" that the ships were parked out at sea because of the virus.

"I apologise if I offended anyone in my post you all know I would never purposefully do that," he added in his post last night.