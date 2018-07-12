MPs, NMPs weigh in on education system in passionate debate

Education was the main topic in Parliament yesterday, with MPs and Nominated MPs engaging in a passionate and even emotional debate over how best to ensure accessible, inclusive and lifelong education for all.

"I don't think we have ever had such a strong chorus of voices in the House," said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who supported the motion tabled, Education For Our Future.

SPECIAL NEEDS EDUCATION

Speaking about the need to better integrate special needs students with their mainstream peers, NMP Chia Yong Yong choked up as she recounted her own experience.

"I am blessed to say that I have had many teachers who made that difference because they did not treat me as inferior to a child without disability.

"They accommodated my disability but they treated me the same," said Ms Chia, who was diagnosed with a nerve and muscular disorder at age 15.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC), who has a son with Down syndrome, suggested an integrated education system, where students with and without special needs learn and play in the same environment but have different education pathways.

TUITION

NMP Mahdev Mohan spoke about misleading advertising used by tuition centres that promised "incredible" results.

Calling them "insidious", he suggested regulating them.

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC), who is chief executive of a private education institution, said there is a tendency to regard tuition as a scourge, but there are times when weaker students do need additional help.

Instead, parents need to understand how tuition fits in their child's education, he said.

CRITICAL THINKING

NMP Kuik Shiao-Yin recounted how a government officer did not approve of the name of a tuition centre that she had started in 2002, called School of Thought.

"I don't think I will forget what he said. His response without any irony was this: 'What do schools have to do with thinking?'" she said.

Ms Kuik said while she did not take the remark to be representive of the Government's view, it was a sign that there are others who may have a mistaken idea about the purpose of education.

She said: "Is it for helping learners get progressively independent and confident in their thinking... (or) is it for helping learners swallow large amounts information?"

NMP Kok Heng Leun said the study of humanities would go a long way in developing critical thinking skills and urged the Government to ensure that it is studied deeply and widely.