MPs pass fake news law with 72 ayes

The Workers' Party (WP) has not completely engaged with the key issues of the proposed law on online falsehoods and has not shown how it would chill free speech.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam made this point in stressing the need for such a law to combat fake news as he closed a marathon two-day debate in Parliament last night.

Parliament later voted to pass the Bill on the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act without amendments.

More than 30 ministers and MPs took about 14 hours over two days to debate the merits and criticisms of the law, which will empower ministers to issue orders to correct or take down online content that is deemed false and against the public interest, among other things.

WP chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) had called for a division - which means each MP's vote is recorded - at the second and third reading of the Bill.

A total of 72 MPs voted for the Bill while all nine opposition MPs voted against.

Three Nominated MPs - Dr Walter Theseira, Ms Irene Quay and Ms Anthea Ong - abstained after their proposed amendments were voted down.

Mr Shanmugam picked apart individual arguments made by the WP MPs and said their proposal that the courts should be the sole arbiter of what is false could not guarantee speedy action and would be a complicated exercise.

He said the opposition had not dealt with the point he made on Tuesday at the start of the debate that the proposed law would narrow the Government's existing powers and offer greater judicial oversight, compared with current laws.

OVERLOOK

In wrapping up the debate, Mr Shanmugam said: "They (WP MPs) pivot very quickly to the broad points on free speech. And that, with respect, overlooks completely the point that what we are talking about is falsehoods, turbo-charged by bots, trolls, fake accounts.

"So unfortunately, in this debate, for all the rhetoric, there has been no engagement on the key issues, on why there should be free speech in this area. What speech are you protecting?"

He added: "The real point... is whether we should act immediately to stop the flow of falsehoods and then be subject to the court, or whether it should go to court first.

"It comes down after these two days to that one difference really."

During his exchange with Mr Singh and Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, Mr Shanmugam shot down the idea that a court order could be obtained within a matter of hours to break the virality of online falsehoods.

The Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods convened last year had recommended that the new legislation empower the Government to stop online falsehoods within hours.

Mr Singh, who sat on the committee, had signed off on this recommendation.

Mr Shanmugam, as well as Pioneer MP Cedric Foo, said the nature of the judicial process meant there would be numerous challenges even if there were provisions to allow judges to give orders based on prima facie evidence and without hearing from a defendant first.

Mr Foo said it was far-fetched to think the courts could be equipped to have the same capability, response time, experience and domain knowledge as the executive branch, which will be supported by some 135,000 civil servants.

Mr Shanmugam said it would be impossible to guarantee if a judge would be available in such short timeframes.

Mr Singh and Mr Perera argued it was conceivable that the capacity of the judiciary could be increased and processes be made simple to reduce lag time for when a minister seeks a court order.

Responding to questions by Mr Perera on the possibility of ministers using the new law to suppress embarrassing news reports or facts, Mr Shanmugam said with the potential for court appeals, ministers would be putting their personal reputations at risk every time they decide to give an order under the Act.

He added: "If (a minister) tried to suppress, and courts say this is not in the public interest or false, not many would survive... There is a sword hanging over (them), with the courts. We get it wrong, we will be publicly embarrassed."

Touching on suggestions that the Government may spread falsehoods, Mr Shanmugam told MPs to ask themselves to what extent this had happened and what damage had been done?

He said Parliament can question the Government if it is suspected of lying and expose it and demand a credible explanation. The Government will face the consequences if it does not have one, he added.

Refuting veteran WP MP Low Thia Khiang's claim that the proposed law is a power grab, Mr Shanmugam said: "What is the purpose of saying this because people listening to Mr Low can be misled."

He added that there was no political profit in allowing online falsehoods to proliferate and such lies would damage the "infrastructure of fact" and our institutions.

"Frankly, no mainstream political party will benefit from this," he said.

"This is not about the WP or the PAP. Today, it is about Singapore."