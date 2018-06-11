Mr Bean gives out free soya milk to low-income households

More than 100 low-income families in the Ulu Pandan neighbourhood were treated to 500 free cups of black soy milk by Mr Bean yesterdayas part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations. Mr Bean's COO Thomas Koh was on site to give out 50 goodie bags to children. "The food truck is a perfect opportunity for us to bring some cheer to those who can't make it to our stores," he said.