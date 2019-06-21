Mr Kiasu belongs to Singapore, says author, who has new book on local history

The comics anthology was created by Johnny Lau with the help of eight other artists.

Nearly three decades since creating the iconic Mr Kiasu comics, author Johnny Lau is ready to pass on the mantle and has penned his legacy in his new book, Mr Kiasu In Singapore History.

Having enlisted the help of eight artists to illustrate Mr Kiasu In Singapore History, the book is a glimpse into the future of Mr Kiasu's art style once Lau retires as the character's creator.

The 55-year-old told The New Paper: "This is my legacy. I am going to give up Mr Kiasu so that young, budding artists can use it as a platform to develop their own stories and hopefully become more well known."

He added: "This is not my last Mr Kiasu book but it is close. I am looking forward to doing other things, other comics. Mr Kiasu belongs to Singapore so it is time to give it to Singapore."

Created with the support of the Singapore Bicentennial Office, the comics anthology consists of tumultuous yet defining events in Singapore's history.

To highlight the changes in history, the style of each era is unique to each of the eight artists.

Lau's long-time friend, Chia Yu Chin, 52, who helmed the chapter titled Singapore Sling in the book, said: "Young people are searching for the Singaporean identity and culture, so we have to present it to them through this book for them to realise that things like Mr Kiasu, hawker culture and MRT make up Singapore's unique and vibrant society."

Lau stressed that Mr Kiasu In Singapore History was written to entertain rather than educate or to be patriotic.

He hoped that readers get an understanding of historical figures through his book but discover history on their own.

Lau said: "In Singapore, it was not easy getting to where we are today. I appreciate it and don't take it for granted."

The book is available at the Fort Canning Bicentennial Experience at $9.90 for students and at all major bookstores for $12.90.