MRT Stations on NSL to open late or close early from Saturday

Commuters are advised to check departure times at the affected stations or on SMRT Trains' website and social media.

From next Saturday until Sept 28, some MRT stations on the North-South Line will either open late or close early to facilitate power supply system renewal and maintenance works.

Six stations between Bukit Batok and Marsiling will open at about 8am on the two weekends between Aug 24 and Sept 1, with train services between Woodlands and Marina South Pier to run normally.

Next month, four stations between Bukit Batok and Yew Tee will close earlier at about 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays, with train services between Kranji and Marina South Pier to operate as usual.

The early closures will be on Sept 6, 7, 13, 14, 27 and 28.

SMRT, which operates the North-South Line, said yesterday: "The additional engineering hours will be used to carry out viaduct bearing replacement works and installation of 22kV cables as part of the power supply system renewal works."

During these late openings and early closures, shuttle buses will be made available for commuters to travel between the affected stations.

With service intervals of three to five minutes, the buses will stop at designated bus stops near the affected stations to pick up and drop off passengers.

SMRT said the timing of the last trains' departures from each station will vary during the planned closures, and it advised commuters to check the departure times at the affected stations, or on SMRT Trains' website and social media platforms.

- KOK YUFENG