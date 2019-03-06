MSF, MOE, MND and MOM unveil initiatives to tackle inequality

In a joint segment during the Committee of Supply debates yesterday, four ministries collectively addressed questions raised by several MPs on what the Government is doing to tackle the issues of inequality and social mobility.

Here are the ministries' new initiatives:

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT (MSF)

ComCare rates

The monthly ComCare long-term cash assistance rates will increase by up to $300, depending on household size, from July 1.

Those receiving ComCare's Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance, if renewed after July l, will also see cash rates increase.

Community Link

By 2021, social service hubs will be set up near or at rental flats in four estates - Jalan Kukoh, Marsiling, Kembangan-Chai Chee and Boon Lay - under a new Community Link (ComLink) initiative.

These ComLink sites will have dedicated spaces available for government, corporate and community partners, as well as residents, to offer customised programmes and services. This is expected to benefit around 1,000 families.

Support for at-risk youth

A Localised Community Network model to enhance support for at-risk children and youths will be piloted at Boon Lay, one of the four ComLink sites, and the Jurong West area from July.

The pilot involves schools, Family Service Centres, voluntary welfare organisations, community partners and volunteers in the area, and will facilitate data-sharing between government agencies, bring together relevant partners and co-ordinate the support required.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION (MOE)

Uplift

The Uplift Programme Office, a dedicated team within MOE, will be set up to tighten co-ordination with community partners.

It will map the needs of disadvantaged students and facilitate outreach to their families, matching them with suitable programmes and assistance.

It will help schools match with trusted community partners and volunteers for after-school activities or holiday programmes.

The office will also set targets, monitor feedback and track outcomes for various initiatives of the Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce.

After-school care

By next year, 120 secondary schools will have after-school programmes, up from the existing 60 schools.

The consolidated after-school engagement will be known as GEAR-UP. Schools will provide customised support and after-school engagement, working closely with community partners.

For primary schools, MOE and MSF will review the affordability of school-based student care centres (SCCs).

MOE, which is on track to having an SCC in all 184 primary schools by next year, will facilitate the enrolment of low-income students.

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (MND)

Support for rental households

A dedicated Housing Board team will be set up later this year to help rental flat tenants, especially families with children, progress towards home ownership. For a start, the Home ownership Support Team (HST) aims to reach out to about 1,000 rental households with home ownership potential.

The HST will provide stronger, personalised hand-holding, helping these tenants navigate home ownership policies and processes.

MND will also provide the spaces for MSF to set up its four ComLink sites.

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER (MOM)

Workfare and PWM