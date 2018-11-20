MSF: Steps taken to ensure safety of girl slapped at Ikea carpark

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has spoken to a man who was caught on video slapping a young girl in an Ikea carpark.

In a statement to The New Paper yesterday, an MSF spokesman said they have "taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the child".

TNP understands that the man has assured the ministry that such an incident will not happen again.

The case has also been referred to a Child Protection Specialist Centre which is working with the family.

The child was not taken away from her parents.

TNP reported on Nov 9 that the video had gone viral, with concerned netizens asking for action to be taken by the authorities.

KNEELING

In the video, taken on Nov 5, the girl, who looks to be of primary school age, is seen kneeling next to a white car in the carpark of Ikea Tampines.

The man, believed to be her father, points his finger at the girl, then swings back his arm and slaps her face.

The force of the impact makes her head snap back and she almost loses her balance.

A passer-by who was filming the incident from some distance away said he could hear the slap.

Ikea made a police report following the incident.

There have been no arrests made, but police investigations are ongoing.

MSF said it is assisting the police with the investigations.