M’sia defers permit use for ‘peak hours’

The VEP-RFID tag is to be attached to the windscreen or head lamp of a vehicle.

Malaysia yesterday announced that it would defer the enforcement of its Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) during "peak-hour traffic operation" until further notice, citing "several issues" including difficulties in obtaining appointments to install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.

In a statement, the Transport Ministry said this would affect "all outbound traffic" at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, the ministry said "peak hours" referred to the following:

- Monday to Thursday: 5am to 11am, 7pm to 10pm;

- Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 1pm to 3am

The ministry added that it hoped "all foreign vehicle owners will take this opportunity to immediately register and get the RFID tag installed to avoid any difficulties to commute in and out of Malaysia in the future".

Registration for a VEP can be done online at https://vep.jpj.gov.my.

Once registered, the owner of the vehicle will receive an e-mail notification to schedule an appointment for the installation of the VEP-RFID tag.

Owners will need to bring along their vehicles and required documents such as the VEP confirmation slip, the VEP-RFID tag appointment slip, a photocopy of passport, a copy of latest insurance cover note and the registration documents of the vehicle that were issued by the Land Transport Authority.

The ministry also announced that it will open an additional RFID Fitment Centre at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, in addition to the four centres in Johor - the Gelang Patah Southbound rest stop, the Plaza Angsana Open Carpark, the Pandan rest stop and the Lima Kedai Toll Plaza.

According to the official website of Malaysia's Road Transport Department, its officers will guide vehicle owners to attach the VEP-RFID tag on their windscreen or head lamp, adding that it is important to place the tag correctly so that it can be detected by the readers installed at every lane at itsCustoms, Immigration and Quarantine complexes.

The VEP will be valid for five years and vehicle owners are encouraged to renew it six months before the expiry date.

The VEP was first announced in 2017 by then ruling government Barisan Nasional to identify the number of foreign vehicles entering Malaysia and also to prevent car theft and deter car cloning syndicates.

In April, the Malaysian government announced that it would enforce mandatory registration for foreign vehicles entering from Singapore from Oct 1.

Only VEP-registered vehicles would be allowed entry into Malaysia once the permit was implemented, it said.