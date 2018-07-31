M’sia’s Muhyiddin in S’pore recovering from surgery

Several Malaysian ministers, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, were in Singapore over the weekend to visit Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who is recovering in a hospital here, following an operation to remove a pancreatic tumour.

Mr Muhyiddin, 71, posted on his Facebook page photos of Dr Mahathir, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Education Minister Maszlee Malik and others visiting him in hospital.

According to Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook post, Dr Mahathir and his wife ,Siti Hasmah, spent over an hour visiting him last Saturday.

Dr Wan Azizah, who visited him on Sunday, said: "I visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin in Singapore. I can see that he is getting stronger... it looks like he is recovering well."

"He sends his regards to all Malaysians and also those who prayed for his speedy recovery," she said on Sunday, the New Straits Times reported.

The Star reported that Mr Muhyiddin had the operation earlier this month.

"He is now on leave to undergo follow-up medical treatment and is expected to return for duty within a month," his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said in a statement last Thursday.