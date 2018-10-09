Multi-modal app promises seamless commutes

Finnish start-up MaaS Global has teamed up with local transport giant ComfortDelGro to launch an app for commuters to use for travel across all modes: taxi, bus, train, rental car and bicycle.

Although pricing has not been determined, it is expected to offer most value to high-usage commuters - not unlike the $120 monthly TransitLink card for unlimited train and bus rides.

To be available from the first-quarter of next year, the Whim app is marketed as a "Netflix of transport", allowing commuters a wide menu of travel choices, with payment schemes to suit consumption patterns.

MaaS Global business expansion specialist Sohail Rashid told The Straits Times that "we will come up with a pricing that is acceptable to main users". He said that Whim pricing will take into account that there is a $120 monthly card for unlimited bus and train rides.

ComfortDelGro said yesterday that the app "has already revolutionised the way commuting is done in Finland, Belgium, Netherlands and the UK".

Users of the Whim app can type in where they want to go. The app will suggest routes, and if the user chooses one, all fares are paid.

In Britain, for instance, users can choose a £349 (S$630) monthly subscription which gives them unlimited access to taxis, car rentals and public transport. They can also choose a pay-as-you-go option; or a plan which gives limited access to taxis and car rentals.

Mr Rashid said the app will be applicable across all operators, even though the company has tied up with ComfortDelGro to launch it.

ComfortDelGro Singapore Taxi Business chief executive Ang Wei Neng said: "The integration of various forms of transport services into a single mobility application provides a seamless digital offering for our customers to enhance their travel experience."