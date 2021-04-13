Museum of Ice Cream opening here in August, tickets in hot demand

An artist's impression of the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore in the Dempsey area. PHOTO: MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

When it comes to local attractions, some Singaporeans are craving for a taste of the flavour of the month.

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), a US-based experiential and immersive ice cream-themed museum, will open in the Dempsey area in August, marking its first international location.

Sales for first access tickets began yesterday in limited quantities for Thursdays to Sundays between Aug 13 and 29, and have been "moving very quickly", according to a spokesman.

A check on MOIC's website indicated that tickets for the Aug 14 sessions are sold out until 7pm, and admissions on Aug 15 are available only after 5pm.

Mr Andrew Kho, a sales and marketing executive in his 30s, said he and his friends were among those who snapped up tickets.

He told The New Paper: "This place is so amazing and pretty suitable for families and friends to visit. During our current pandemic period, it is a breath of fresh air ... to welcome a popular museum from the US."

Starting as a New York City pop-up in 2016, MOIC quickly established itself as "a playground of boundless creativity for the ice cream obsessed", with tickets selling out quickly and a growing waitlist of 200,000 guests.

Mr Kho, who has been thinking of visiting the original location, is especially excited to experience the sprinkles pool and Singapore-inspired Dragon Playground, as well as indulge in the cold treats. Visitors can also expect a pink and yellow jungle with 10,000 bananas.

MOIC's co-founder Manish Vora said in a statement: "We cannot think of a more fitting place to do this than Singapore, where truly anything is possible. We have spent three years developing this launch as our first Museum of Ice Cream outside of the US."

TICKET PRICES

Tickets are at $38 a head for groups over four, $40 each for groups of two to three and $42 per person for single admissions. A $4 ticketing fee applies to each ticket. Children aged two years and under enter for free.

While Mr Kho finds the pricing "just right", several netizens feel it is expensive, especially as the SingaporeRediscovers Vouchers, which expire on June 30, cannot be used.

Facebook user Meharwan Singh wrote: "Guess not for the heartlanders. Another attraction primarily for the tourist dollar! Locals can step aside and gawk."