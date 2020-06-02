Muslim solemnisation can take place in person from today

Marriage solemnisation resumes today at the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) building, although there must be no more than 10 attendees excluding the solemniser.

Couples can also choose to have their marriages solemnised at designated mosques from June 13, said ROMM and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (Muis).

Solemnisation via video link is still encouraged. Verification of documents and statutory declarations will also be done via video link.

This is in line with the Phase 1 guideline announced by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on May 25.

This limits the attendees to 10 immediate family members, with the exception of two witnesses who may be from outside the family.

IN-PERSON SOLEMNISATION

For in-person solemnisation at ROMM and mosques, the bride, groom, two male witnesses, five immediate family members of the couple, as well as the wali, a person responsible for the bride's life before she is married, may attend.

ROMM and Muis have advised the elderly not to attend the solemnisation for their own safety.

No physical interaction between attendees from different households is allowed and attendees must minimise their time in ROMM or the mosque.

Safe management measures will be put in place, including clearly designated solemnisation areas, ensuring no queues outside the premises, safe distancing among attendees, religious workers and staff, and a one-way flow for entry and exit points.

No reception is allowed after the solemnisation.