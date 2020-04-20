Muslims brace for a very different Hari Raya this year

Madam Malika Abdul Rawoof (above) had to move her fashion retail store at Tekka Market, Al Ain Fashion, online earlier this month. Her earnings are a far cry from what she made in previous years.

The repercussions of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore are being felt keenly by Muslims here, with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri around the corner.

With the circuit breaker in place, the fasting month - which commences on Friday - will pose more challenges for a local 39-year-old teacher who wanted to be known only as Madam Sharifah.

Currently working from home, she is struggling to take care of her three children, aged four, five and eight, and her 71-year-old mother while preparing online materials for her classes.

She told The New Paper: "I have to teach my students while tending to my kids, who come to me every five minutes to ask me something, complain or whine. My work is constantly disrupted."

Along with an anticipated lack of sleep due to having to wake up at 4am for pre-dawn meals and prayers, Madam Sharifah feels the stress from juggling her responsibilities could make fasting more difficult as she may find it harder to focus and manage her hunger pangs or remain patient.

Hari Raya celebrations will also not be the same.

She has put off shopping for traditional costumes and festive treats, and her family, friends and relatives have planned to "meet" via video call instead of making the usual house visits.

She said: "I feel this time is actually a blessing. As Muslims, we are advised to be humble... spending less on material (goods), reducing unnecessary activities and focusing more on building our relationship with family members."

With physical Hari Raya bazaars axed and more people staying home, businesses are scrambling to adjust to the new normal.

Madam Malika Abdul Rawoof, the owner of fashion retail store Al Ain Fashion at Tekka Market, was forced to move her business online from April 5.

So far, she has earned less than $500, compared with around $50,000 to $60,000 during the same period in previous years.

She said: "This Hari Raya shows us that we may not be able to reap harvests all the time. Most people will not spend the money they want to keep for upcoming dry days."

STRUGGLING

Wholesale suppliers are also struggling.

Mr Amir Khan Mohamed Iqbal, the owner of AK Traders International, reported a loss of $35,000 to $45,000 from the excess stock of dairy products and soft drinks as a result of the bazaar cancellations.

His company supplies to wholesalers, food chains, hotels and restaurants.

He said: "We didn't predict (the Covid-19 situation) to get worse so we stocked up for our clients beforehand."