Mustafa Centre, Tampines Mall among places active cases visited

A shopper at Mustafa Centre on it's second day of reopening on May 7, 2020

Two shopping centres and a market were yesterday added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

A confirmed case visited Tampines Mall last Tuesday while infectious between 2.45pm and 3.25pm, and another visited Mustafa Centre last Thursday between 3pm and 4pm.

Mustafa was allowed to reopen its supermarket section on May 6. It was closed for more than a month after it was identified as having a Covid-19 cluster in April, and was also linked to multiple dormitory clusters.

The ministry said a confirmed case visited Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on May 26 from 9am to 10.30am. The full list of places is on MOH's website.

While there is no need to avoid these places, those who have gone there should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH. They should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms, or loss of taste or smell.

MOH confirmed another 383 Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 37,910.

Ten of the new cases are Singaporeans and permanent residents, four are work or student pass holders, and 369 are migrant workers living in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 96 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Proactive screening picked up 11 cases in the community. Of these, six were a result of proactive testing of school staff and students above the age of 12, who were diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first saw a doctor.

Five are from the following schools: Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School and Hwa Chong Institution.

MOH said evidence suggests these cases were likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after schools started to reopen from last Tuesday.

The Education Ministry said the five comprised four students and a member of the non-teaching staff. They are not a cluster as they were from five different schools.

The sixth case is a student from Ascensia International School.

MOH also confirmed a new cluster at a dormitory in 6 Tuas South Street 2.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to eight in the past week from four the week before. The number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of four a day.

Another 327 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 24,877.

Currently, 295 patients are still warded in hospitals, with three of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,704 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore has seen 25 deaths from Covid-19. Nine have died of other causes while testing positive.

By the numbers

383

New cases

14

New cases in community

37,910

Total cases

327

Discharged yesterday

25

Deaths

24,877

Total recovered

295

Total in hospital

3

In intensive care unit